Judge Judy Sheindlin discussed her new courtroom series Judy Justice and the experience of creating a new show while appearing on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

GMA host Robin Roberts visited Sheindlin on the set of Judy Justice and asked the judge about her new look, which includes donning a plum-colored robe instead of a black one.

"We were starting a new adventure and the color robe was important to me because it says this is new, this is fresh. The lace collar served me well for 25 years, this is a little more modern," Sheindlin said.

Joining Sheindlin in the courtroom for Judy Justice will be bailiff Kevin Rasco, court stenographer Whitney Kumar and Sheindlin's granddaughter Sarah Rose, who serves as a law clerk.

Roberts asked Rose what she has learned from her grandmother.

"Everything that I know. I mean just hard work and doing something that matters to you and that makes an impact and leaving a footprint," Rose said.

Judge Judy, Sheindlin's original show, was on the air for 25 years with the judge presiding over 12,500 cases. Sheindlin said the new series will offer more action in front of the bench.

"This new adventure at my age is a new burst of energy for me," the 79-year-old said.

"Most people my age are trying to find a nursing home," she added.