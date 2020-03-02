Judge Judy is coming to an end after 25 seasons, star Judy Sheindlin has announced.

Sheindlin made the announcement while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with the interview set to be aired on Monday.

The Hollywood Reporter has also confirmed that Judge Judy will be coming to a close after the courtroom show's 25th season which will air from 2020 to 2021.

Sheindlin said that will be starring in a new series titled Judy Justice, but did not disclose where it will air.

"Ive had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS and it's been successful," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program," she continued. "Because now they have 25 years of reruns. So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years worth of reruns. But I'm not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later."