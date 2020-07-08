The Young Pope and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald star Jude Law is in talks to play the villain Captain Hook in Disney's live-action film, Peter Pan & Wendy.

David Lowery is directing the fantasy from a screenplay he wrote with Toby Halbrooks, based on J.M. Barrie's novel.

The story follows the adventures of Peter Pan, a boy who never grows up and lives in the magical world of Neverland; Hook, his pirate nemesis; and Wendy, his friend from the real world.

Filming on Peter Pan & Wendy was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is still expected to get a theatrical release.

Alexander Molony has been cast as Peter Pan and Ever Anderson as Wendy.

Dustin Hoffman played the titular buccaneer in the 1991 movie Hook, Jason Isaacs played Hook in the 2003 film Peter Pan and Garrett Hedlund played him in the 2015 box-office bomb Pan.

Christopher Walken also portrayed Hook in 2014's Peter Pan Live! musical on television.