Judas and the Black Messiah starring Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield will be released onto HBO Max and theaters on Feb. 12, 2021, studio Warner Bros. has announced.

Warner Bros. had previously delayed the film to early 2021 after it was moved out of its original Aug. 21 release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biographical drama is now set for the 2020-2021 awards season.

Kaluuya stars as Fred Hampton who served as the chairman of the Black Panther Party until his assassination in 1969. Stanfield portrays FBI informant William O'Neal who infiltrated the Black Panther Party and betrayed Hampton in order to avoid jail time.

Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders and Martin Sheen also star.

Shaka King directed the film and also produced the project alongside Black Panther helmer Ryan Coogler and Charles D. King.

Warner Bros. recently announced that the studio's entire 2021 film slate, which includes Judas and the Black Messiah, The Suicide Squad, Matrix 4 and more, will premiere simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters. The initiative kicks off on Christmas day with the release of Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max and in theaters.