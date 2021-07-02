JP Saxe and John Mayer took the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Saxe, 28, and Mayer, 43, performed Saxe's song "Here's Hopin'" during Thursday's episode of the CBS late-night show.

Saxe and Mayer performed together in a warmly lit room. At the end of the song, Saxe played piano as Mayer performed a guitar solo.

In "Here's Hopin'," Saxe sings about the struggles of getting over an ex.

"Getting over you, getting over you / Just feels like one last way that I've got left to lose you," he sings.

Saxe voiced his gratitude and admiration for Mayer on Instagram ahead of the performance.

"Him havin my back like this on the first week of my album release is one of the coolest, kindest and most generous things anyones ever done for me," Saxe wrote. "I fell in love with songwriting in large part cuz of how his songs make me feel and now we get to do this song together just the two of us tonight."

"Here's Hopin'" appears on Saxe's debut studio album, Dangerous Levels of Introspection, released last week. The album features 12 other songs, including "If the World Was Ending" featuring Julia Michaels and "Line by Line" with Maren Morris.

