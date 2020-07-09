MSNBC political analyst Joy Reid will take over Chris Matthews' 7 p.m. EDT time slot on the network to host The ReidOut.

The ReidOut, based out of Washington, D.C., will premiere on July 20. The show will feature Reid having one-on-one conversations with politicians and will cover political issues.

Reid has been with MSNBC since 2011 and is the host of weekend morning show AM Joy. She also previously hosted The Reid Report.

AM Joy will continue with a rotating lineup of hosts until MSNBC names a permanent replacement in the fall.

"I'm honored and thankful for this opportunity. I'll always be proud of the work we did on AM Joy by pushing the envelope and tackling pragmatic conversations. I'm eager to carry that same energy into the 7 p.m. hour where we can continue to build on bringing in diverse, smart and accomplished voices to the table on topics that are important to our viewers," Reid said in a statement.

Chris Matthews previously hosted Hardball on MSNBC in the 7 p.m. EDT time slot before he suddenly retired in March.

Matthews' retirement came after the political commentator made a string of controversial remarks. Matthews had compared a victory by Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders to Nazi Germany's takeover of France, confused the identities of two black South Carolina politicians, Sen. Tim Scott and Senate candidate Jaime Harrison, and was outed for making inappropriate remarks to female journalists and coworkers.