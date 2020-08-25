Joy-Anna Duggar is a mom of two.

The 22-year-old television personality welcomed her second child, a daughter, with her husband, Austin Forsyth, on Friday.

Duggar shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos of herself with Forsyth and their baby girl.

"To say my heart is full is an understatement. We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21st at 2:12pm weighing 8lbs 5oz and is 19.5" long!" Duggar captioned the post. "She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held!"

"She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!" she said.

Forsyth posted the same same pictures on his own account.

Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates and Duggar's brothers Joseph, Josiah and Jase Duggar were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congratulations!!!! I can't wait to meet this sweet girl! She is perfect!!" Bates wrote.

"Congratulations y'all!!!! She is so adorable!" Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra, added.

"She is a little doll! So happy for y'all!" Josiah Duggar and his wife, Lauren, said.

Duggar and Forsyth married in May 2017 and also have 2-year-old son, Gideon. The couple announced in March that they were expecting a daughter after experiencing a miscarriage in 2019.

"Yes... it's true! @austinforsyth and I are PREGNANT again!" Duggar said on Instagram at the time. "Ahhh!!! It's been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!"

Duggar and her family came to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids & Counting and now star on Counting On. Her brother Joseph Duggar is expecting his third child with Kendra Duggar, while her sister Jinger Duggar is expecting her second child with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.