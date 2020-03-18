Joy-Anna Duggar is pregnant with a baby girl after experiencing a miscarriage in 2019.

The 22-year-old television personality announced Wednesday on Instagram that she's expecting her second child with her husband, Austin Forsyth, following a miscarriage in July.

Duggar and Forsyth married in May 2017 and have a 2-year-old son, Gideon. Duggar showed her baby bump in a photo with Forsyth and their son.

"Yes... it's true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again!" she wrote. "Ahhh!!! It's been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!"

Duggar and Forsyth said in a YouTube video that they are expecting a baby girl. Duggar is due to give birth Aug. 19.

"I'm not actually as scared as I thought I was going to be. After miscarrying at 20 weeks, I thought I was going to be so nervous, but I really am not. I'm excited," Duggar says in the clip.

Duggar had a miscarriage in July after announcing her second pregnancy in May 2019.

Duggar and her family came to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids & Counting and now star on Counting On. Her brothers Joseph Duggar, Josiah Duggar and Josh Duggar all welcomed children in November, while her brother John David Duggar welcomed his first child in January.