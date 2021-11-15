Journey is going on tour in 2022.The rock band announced the Freedom tour, a new North American tour featuring Billy Idol and Toto, on Monday.The tour begins Feb. 22, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and ends May 11 in Hartford, Conn. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m."Dear Friends We're back! Come out and rock with us on our JOURNEY Freedom Tour 2022 with very special guests Billy Idol & Toto," Journey wrote on Instagram.Journey released its 14th studio album, Eclipse, in May 2011. The band returned with "The Way We Used to Be," its first song in over 10 years, in June.Here's the full list of dates for the Freedom tour:Feb. 22, 2022 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints ArenaFeb. 23 - Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo CenterFeb. 25 - Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS ArenaFeb. 27 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential CenterFeb. 28 - Boston, at TD GardenMarch 2 - Detroit, at Little Caesars ArenaMarch 5 - Quebec City, Quebec, at Videotron CentreMarch 7 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank ArenaMarch 12 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv ForumMarch 14 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy CenterMarch 16 - Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile CenterMarch 17 - Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom CenterMarch 19 - N. Little Rock, Ark., at Simmons Bank ArenaMarch 21 - St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise CenterMarch 24 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint ArenaMarch 27 - Portland, Ore., at Moda CenterMarch 28 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge ArenaMarch 31- San Francisco, at Chase CenterApril 1 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 CenterApril 4 - Anaheim, Calif., at Honda CenterApril 5 - Los Angeles, at Staples Center