Joss Stone gives birth to baby girl: 'She is the most beautiful thing'
UPI News Service, 02/02/2021
Joss Stone is a new mom.
The 33-year-old singer recently welcomed her first child, daughter Violet Melissa, with her boyfriend, Cody DaLuz.
Stone shared the news and introduced her baby girl during a "Cooking with Joss" video Sunday on Facebook.
"I have a very special little bun I've been making for, oh, took about nine months. It's cooked! It's ready," she said. "This is Violet Melissa DeLuz."
Stone said she gave birth via C-section because her daughter was breech.
Stone also shared before-and-after photos Tuesday on Instagram. Two of the photos showed her baby bump during her pregnancy while the third showed her baby girl.
"#beforeandafter my heart is so full with love. Even more than before which was hard to imagine," Stone said. "I have officially transitions into a parent who thinks they're baby is the best baby in the world and Ofcourse everyone wants to see pictures of her all the time! Haha! I'm sorry people, I just can't help it."
"She is the most beautiful thing I have ever seen and the coolest thing I have ever made by far," she added.
Stone announced on her podcast, A Cuppa Happy, in October that she was expecting her first child.
Stone released her seventh studio album, Water for Your Soul, in 2015, and a remix album, Your Remixes of Water for Your Soul, in 2019. She is known for the singles "You Had Me" and "Don't Cha Wanna Ride."
