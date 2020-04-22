Joshua Jackson and his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, have welcomed their first child.

People reported Tuesday that Jackson, 41, and Turner-Smith, 33, welcomed a daughter together.

Turner-Smith's rep confirmed the news Tuesday to E! News.

"Both mother and baby are happy and healthy," the rep said.

Us Weekly reported in December that Jackson and Turner-Smith had secretly married and were expecting their first child.

Turner-Smith reflected on her pregnancy journey while sharing a baby bump photo on Instagram this month.

"moth·er/ËˆmÉ™TÍŸHÉ™r/ : a fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation," she captioned the post. "i will never forget how this felt and now won't soon forget how it looked."

Turner-Smith shared a Pablo Neruda poem and a tribute to Jackson while celebrating Valentine's Day in February.

"our 2nd valentine's day and it's even more magical than the first! here's to a lifetime of them. happy valentine's day to the man who sees my soul and holds my heart," she wrote. "love you, baby daddy."

Jackson was previously in a relationship with actress Diane Kruger. He most recently starred in the Hulu adaptation of the Celeste Ng novel Little Fires Everywhere.

Turner-Smith played Melantha Jhirl on Nightflyers and stars in the 2019 film Queen & Slim.