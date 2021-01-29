Joshua Bassett is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20-year-old singer and actor released a single and music video Thursday for the song "Only a Matter of Time."

In "Only a Matter of Time," Bassett sings about a lying ex and the karma that will leave them "drowning in regret."

"Well, it's only a matter of time to set it straight / Time to tell the world that you've been lyin' on my name / Doin' what you want and think you're gonna get away / Well, I'll leave it up to faith for now," he sings.

The song's release follows drama with Bassett's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star and rumored ex-girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo and his reported new girlfriend, actress Sabrina Carpenter. Rodrigo released a song, "Drivers License," this month, in which she appears to address a love triangle between herself, Bassett and Carpenter.

In "Drivers License," Rodrigo sings about missing an ex who has moved on with a blonde girl.

Carpenter seemed to respond to "Drivers License" with the song "Skin" last week. Carpenter later said that "Skin" isn't calling out one person in particular.

"people can only get to you if you give them the power to. and a lot of people were trying to get to me," the singer and actress said. "the song isn't calling out one single person. some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I've had this past year."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Rodrigo and Bassett play Nini Salazar-Roberts and Ricky Bowen on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which airs on Disney+. Carpenter starred on the Disney series Girl Meets World.