Joshua Bassett will return with new music in August.

The 21-year-old singer and actor announced a new single, "Smoke Slow," during Monday's episode of Good Morning America.

Bassett will release "Smoke Slow" on Aug. 12. The song will be his second single of 2022 following "Doppelgi¤nger," released in February.

"I'm very excited," Bassett said.

Bassett appeared on GMA with original High School Musical star Corbin Bleu. Bassett plays Ricky Bowen on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, while Bleu portrayed Chad Danforth in Disney Channel's High School Musical films.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will return for a third season July 27. The season will see the students of East High head to Camp Shallow Lake for the summer.

"We were shooting in L.A. this season, and it really felt like were at summer camp. We would all day be at this campsite and just spend all day outside," Bassett said. "It was really wonderful."

Bleu will make a cameo in Season 3 and discussed working with the younger cast.

"It definitely had a dichotomy going on, because on one hand, they all speak for themselves. They're so insanely talented and I feel like they uphold the legacy so well," the actor said. "I'm just so happy to be a part of it and feel like they welcomed me into the cast."

"At the same time, there's a part of me that goes, 'So, I'm the old guy. Okay, watch out young bucks, here we go,'" he added.

Disney+ released a clip teasing a cover of "It's On" from Camp Rock 2 earlier this month. The cover will appear midway through Season 3.