Joshua Bassett says he's feeling better and "on the mend" following his hospitalization.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20-year-old actor and singer gave a health update Tuesday on Instagram Stories after being hospitalized and undergoing surgery last week.

"hi guys! wanted to take a moment to thank you all and give you a little update. i am feeling much better!!! getting very excellent care and defininitly on the mend," Bassett wrote.

"really grateful to have so much support in this time and I promise there is much good to come. looking forward to getting back to work," he said. "thank you all again for your kindness!!! love to you all."

Joshua Bassett gave a health update after being hospitalized and undergoing surgery. Photo by joshuatbasset/Instagram Stories

Bassett had shared a video from the hospital Thursday, the same day as the release of his new single "Lie Lie Lie." He told fans he was hospitalized after experiencing an unspecified pain.

"after an unknown, uncomfortable feeling turned into, times 10, the worst pain of my life, i figured i'd just try to sleep. after multiple, very very ugly days and nights, i had no choice today but be taken to the hospital," Bassett said.

"had my first surgery tonight! gonna rest at the hospital and the doctors will see what they see in the morn!" he said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Bassett's health issues followed drama with his High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star and rumored ex-girlfriend, Olivia Rodrigo. Rodrigo recently released a song, "Drivers License," which fans believe addresses a love triangle between Bassett, Rodrigo and actress Sabrina Carpenter

Rodrigo and Bassett play Nini Salazar-Roberts and Ricky Bowen on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which completed its first season on Disney+ in January 2020.