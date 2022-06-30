Season 2 of the sci-fi drama La Brea features a new twist with Jack Martin's Josh waking up in 1988 after mistakenly falling through a portal.

NBC released on Thursday the 15-second first look of the second season, which will premiere on Sept. 27 and stream on Peacock.

Josh's mother Eve (Natalie Zea) is reeling from being separated from her son, but she doesn't know yet that her ex-husband, Gavin (Eoin Macken) and daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) have now landed in prehistoric Seattle, according to the NBC synopsis.

The Harris family has been separated from the first season after a massive sinkhole opened up in Los Angeles sucking people into a dangerous primeval land where they had to band together to survive.

Some other cast members include Chike Okonkwo, who plays Ty Coleman, Jon Seda, who plays Dr. Samuel Velez, and Nicholas Gonzalez, who plays Levi Delgado.

The first season of the sci-fi drama, produced by Universal Television and Australia's Matchbox Pictures, and written and and executive produced by David Applebaum, was rated the No. 1 new show of the fall in the age 18-49 demographic.