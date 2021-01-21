Josh Hartnett is a dad of three.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 42-year-old actor confirmed the birth of his third child with his partner, actress Tamsin Egerton , while discussing his career and family in an interview with Mr. Porter.

Hartnett and Egerton have a 5-year-old and 3-year-old and welcomed their third child in late 2019. Hartnett explained in the interview why he "decided to have a life" and prioritize family over a Hollywood career.

When asked if there are projects he is particularly proud of, Hartnett said, "There are, but the thing I am most proud of is that I'm a father of three and I have a good relationship with my partner and a great family life and I'm still able to do good work and, as I've got older, the characters have become more interesting."

"I don't know what the possibilities of my life could have been had I chosen different routes, but I will say that in giving in to the allure of Hollywood entirely, I know that I would not have a happy life," he added. "I feel very strongly about that."

In his early career, Hartnett was known for such films as Pearl Harbor, Black Hawk Down and Lucky Number Slevin. He has taken fewer and more select roles in recent years while rejecting the pressures of Hollywood stardom.

"The guys who are on top are terrified that someone's coming up behind them. If that's your real ambition, to be on top all the time, you're going to spend your whole life looking over your shoulder," the actor said. "I never wanted that. I want to do good work with people I like and spend my free time with people i care about."

"A lot of people get caught in that trap, but I feel very strongly about friends I've known for a long time and my family. I wanted to make sure I wasn't losing those relationships. Those people make me who I am," he added. "I put those concerns ahead of chasing a Hollywood dream."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Hartnett has spent the COVID-19 pandemic with family and discussed the challenges of keeping his kids busy.

"We've been trying to keep them occupied as best we can, but it's a lot of work and it takes both of us all day and by the end of it all we want to do is reach for a bottle of wine and go to sleep," he said.

Hartnett and Egerton started dating in 2012 after meeting on the set of The Lovers. Hartnett discussed fatherhood on Live! with Kelly and Michael in 2016 following the birth of his first child, a daughter.

"She's the apple of my eye. She's perfect in every way," the actor said of his daughter.

"It puts things in a totally new perspective. Your ego kind of just melts away when you have a new kid. Your heart kind of leaves your body," he added. "It's really terrifying, but it's beautiful. I love it more than anything. I wish I would have started it earlier."

Harnett will next appear in the HBO limited series Exterminate All the Brutes, written and directed by Raoul Peck.