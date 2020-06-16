Josh Gad appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and discussed his YouTube series, Reunited Apart, which virtually reunites the casts of famous films.

"It's been, I think, a little bit of light during these dark times," Gad told Corden on Monday.

Gad has featured the casts of The Goonies, Back to the Future, Splash, Lord of the Rings and most recently, Ghostbusters. Reunited Apart also helps to raise money for charity.

"We just had our Lord of the Rings episode raise $140,000 for No Kid Hungry. Just from online donations, so it's pretty amazing," the actor said.

Gad couldn't announce which cast will appear on his show next, but teased how special it will be.

The 39-year-old also discussed how he is doing at home with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic including his wife Ida Darvish and their two daughters, 9-year-old Ava and 6-year-old Isabella.

Gad said that he recently took his kids to a protest in Los Angeles.

"My girls are unbelievably open and compassionate and empathetic, thank god. They really wanted to do it and you know it's been difficult to talk about everything that's going on but they really welcome honest dialogue," he said.

"It was amazing but also sad that like the most time amongst human beings they've had is to march for social justice reform. Which is just like both wonderful but also, you know, it speaks to the time that we're in," Gad continued.