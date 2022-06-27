Frozen, Wolf Like Me and Central Park star Josh Gad is expressing his appreciation to fans for their support as he mourns the unexpected death of a family member.

"Thank you all for your love. Our beloved nephew Marco passed away in his sleep at 20, his life cut far too short and our pain far too deep," Gad tweeted on Sunday.

"Our family is trying to make sense of it all but your support has been incredible."

No other specific details regarding the circumstances of Marco's death have been publicly disclosed.

The actor first alluded to the tragedy in a Friday post about how the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade had been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

"As my family and I deal with unimaginable loss today, I am also trying to balance it with the heartbreak of the events of today. Sometimes you need a shoulder to cry on, a hand to hold or a partner to fight alongside. To every woman in fear today, I will be all of the above," Gad wrote.

Gad and his wife, Ida Darvish, are parents to two children -- Ava, 11, and Isabella, 8.