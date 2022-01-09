Jupiter's Legacy actor Josh Duhamel announced on Instagram that he is engaged to model and Miss World America 2016 Audra Mari.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!" Duhamel, 49, captioned Saturday's photo of him and his fiancee, laughing on a beach.

They are holding up a piece of paper that reads, "Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?"

Duhamel's ex-wife, Fergie, commented, "Congrats!!!" on the post, adding six green heart emojis.

Duhamel and Fergie are the parents of an 8-year-old son named Axl.

Saturday was Mari's 28th birthday. The couple has been dating for about two years.