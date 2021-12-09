Josh Duggar convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography after jury trial in Arkansas
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/09/2021
Josh Duggar has been found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography and now faces potentially several decades behind bars.
ADVERTISEMENT
Josh was convicted of two serious charges on Thursday, December 9 after seven hours of deliberation by a federal jury, according to KNWA-TV, the local Fox affiliate in Fayetteville, AR.
Josh's trial, which featured 10 witnesses taking the stand for prosecution, had begun with opening arguments on Wednesday, December 1 and concluded with closing arguments on Wednesday, December 8.
The 33-year-old former 19 Kids and Counting star has been convicted of receiving and possessing child sexual-abuse material and was reportedly taken into custody after the verdict was announced.
Now that Josh has been found guilty, he could receive a total possible sentence of 40 years and $500,000 in fines given each of his two charges carry up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines.
Josh's sentencing will reportedly take place in about four months, but defense attorney Justin Gelfand said on Josh's behalf that they plan to appeal the conviction.
Josh's wife Anna Duggar apparently continues to support and stand by her husband. She was reportedly spotted holding his hand in court during jury selection on Tuesday, November 30.
Josh and Anna, who tied the knot in 2008, are parents of seven children: Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, and Maryella, 2, and Madyson, who was just born in October.
And shortly after Josh's trial commenced, his cousin Amy Duggar took to her Instagram Stories on December 1 and wrote, "This whole week will be. Next week will be too. Until justice is served," according to Us Weekly.
"Vengeance is mine sayeth the Lord, I will repay thee. Please pray for the victims and for the truth to be revealed. Pray that the judge will give the ultimate sentence," she added.
Josh was arrested by Homeland Security and taken to a prison in Arkansas' Washington County on April 29, 2021.
Josh appeared at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas via Zoom on April 30 and pleaded not guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, Us reported.
In May 2019, Josh allegedly downloaded content of child sexual abuse on the Internet, "some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12," according to a press release.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Prosecutors reportedly claimed the former reality TV star had more than 200 images of children on his computer at his small car dealership and been sharing them online.
Authorities also alleged Josh's computer included a sophisticated dual operating system configuration which allowed him to evade pornography-blocking software that had been installed on the computer's main operating system and configured to report any pornography activity to Anna.
Josh's parents Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar issued a statement to Us about their son's scandal and legal issues at the time of his arrest.
"We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious," the couple said.
"It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."
Josh was originally set to begin trial on July 6, but on June 29, a judge granted his defense team's request to delay the trial date.
While Josh requested a February 2022 trial, the judge decided to extend the trial date by only four months and Josh's conference was set to begin on November 18, 2021, with a rescheduled trial date of November 30.
The eldest son of Jim and Michelle was held without bail after his arrest, but Josh's lawyers reportedly claimed during a May 5 hearing he should be released on bond because Josh was "neither a risk of flight nor a danger to the community."
ADVERTISEMENT
Josh was hoping to return home to Anna, who announced in April that she was expecting her seventh child with Josh.
But due to the fact minors live in Josh's family's home, Josh was ultimately approved to reside with pastor Lacount Reber and his wife Maria Reber for a home-confinement stay after his release, according to Us.
After TLC told Us in a statement the network was "saddened to learn about the continued troubles involving Josh Duggar," the network officially canceledCounting On in June after 11 seasons and almost six years on the air.
"TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On," the network told People in a statement at the time.
"TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."
A source previously told The Sun people boycotting the show was "hard to ignore" and sponsors were "very concerned" about the charges against Josh.
"The network had already spent money on production after months of filming, but the bottom line is the network really wants to be on the right side of this scandal ahead of Josh's trial," the source explained.
"It was important for bosses to be seen to have taken action. The case has put the show in such a bad light, and although it's a shame for those who worked hard on it, and the money spent, there really is no way forward."
19 Kids and Counting, which starred Josh and his large family, aired on TLC for seven years until it was canceled in 2015 after cheating and molestation scandals involving Josh first rocked his Christian family.
Counting On premiered on TLC in 2015 and did not feature Josh. Season 11 of Counting On -- which was initially launched as Jill & Jessa: Counting On starring Josh's sisters Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar -- wrapped in September 2020.
Josh and Anna attempted to avoid the spotlight beginning in August 2015, when Josh admitted he had cheated on Anna and developed an addiction to pornography.
Josh completed a seven-month rehab stint at Reformers Unanimous in Rockford, IL, in early 2016.
At the time, Josh reportedly confessed on the Duggar family website, "I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the Internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife."
ADVERTISEMENT
"I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him," he continued.
But once Josh left rehab, he was still wrapped up in a legal battle with Danica Dillon, an exotic dancer at the time who claimed Josh had caused her "physical and emotional injuries" during paid sexual encounters in 2015. Dillon alleged intercourse with Josh was rough and traumatizing.
Reports also surfaced in May 2015 Josh had molested a handful of girls, including his own sisters Jill and Jessa, over a decade prior.
One day before Josh's trial began in November 2021, Jim Bob was called in as a witness for an evidentiary hearing to testify whether Josh's 2015 molestation scandal should be included in the trial, Us reported.
Jim Bob reportedly said he couldn't remember the details from six years ago.
Anna previously said she had known about Josh's alarming past before walking down the aisle in 2008 and had forgiven him, however, it was extremely difficult when Josh's "teenage mistakes" came back to haunt them.
Jessa told People at the time Anna takes her "until death do us part" vows very seriously and personally worked hard to forgive Josh and build trust again. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.