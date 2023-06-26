Joseph "Joey" Graziadei is one of 25 bachelors hoping to find love with Charity Lawson on The Bachelorette's twentieth season.

Joey is a 27-year-old tennis pro from Koloa, HI, and fans will soon find out if he made a big impression on Charity on Night 1.

The Bachelorette's new season is set to premiere Monday, June 26 on ABC, and episodes will air each week in the series' new slightly-later time period at 9PM ET/PT.

Charity is a child and family therapist from Columbus, GA, who has a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University. She originally competed for Zach Shallcross' heart on Season 27 of The Bachelor earlier this year.

After Zach met Charity's family, he eliminated her in fourth place on The Bachelor.

But now it's Charity's turn to hand out the roses, and she may just find the love of her life.

Could Joey end up being the guy of Charity's dreams after she's had her heart broken multiple times?

Does Joey have what it takes to win Charity's First Impression Rose, and what about her heart? Maybe Joey and Charity will end up together and engaged!

Below is a list of five facts Reality TV World has compiled about The Bachelorette Season 20 contestant Joey Graziadei.


Joey's life is "truly paradise," according to ABC

After graduating from school, Joey quickly realized the corporate world wasn't for him.

The bachelor therefore moved to Hawaii to pursue his passion of teaching his favorite sport, tennis.

Joey spends his days with his students on the court, and then at night, he goes to the beach and watches the sunset with friends. However, Joey wishes he had a woman to share that with.

The Bachelorette bachelor is looking for an adventurous partner, just like himself

Joey is hoping to find a woman who is outgoing, friendly and loyal.

He is always up for an adventure, and so his future wife must be pretty spontaneous and up to the challenge -- certainly not a homebody.

The bachelor, who has a giant palm tree tattoo on his forearm as well as other ink on his body, also enjoys golfing and spending time with family and friends.


Family apparently means the world to Joey

When Joey was in kindergarten, his dad bravely came out as gay.

Joey says that his father's public outing made him more loving and accepting, and he's clearly supportive of his father's sexuality.


Joey earned his Bachelor's Degree from a college in Pennsylvania

Joe attended West Chester University of Pennsylvania from 2013-2017.

He graduated with a major in Communication and Media Studies.

While in school, Joey was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha and PRSSA, the Public Relations Student Society of America.

Joey actually served as the President and Recruitment Chairman of Pi Kappa Alpha, and he was the founding member of the Mu Lambda Chapter.


Joey was naturally a tennis player in college

Joey was a member of West Chester University's Division II Men's Tennis team.

Before attending college, he also played Varsity Tennis in high school at Spring-Ford High School in Royersford, PA, where he served as the "Pep Club President."

