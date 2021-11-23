Showtime announced the series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber will premiere Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as Uber CEO Travis Kalanick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the Mike Isaac book of the same name, Super Pumped also stars Kyle Chandler and Uma Thurman . Chandler plays Bill Gurley, the venture capitalist who invested in Uber, and Thurman plays Arianna Huffington , who was an Uber board member.

The show follows the development of the transportation tech company and ousting of Kalanick. Elisabeth Shue, Kerry Bishe, Jon Bass, Bridget Gao Hollitt and Babak Tafti also star.

Billions creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien executive produce and showrun Super Pumped with Beth Schacter. Koppelman and Levien have a deal with Showtime.

The Battle for Uber is the first installment of Super Pumped. Subsequent seasons will follow different stories of the business world.

Showtime ordered Super Pumped to series in May with Gordon-Levitt attached to star. Thurman filled out the cast in October.