Joseph Gordon-Levitt grapples with anxiety, self-doubt in 'Mr. Corman' trailer
UPI News Service, 07/08/2021
Joseph Gordon-Levitt ponders if he has failed at life in the new trailer for upcoming comedy-drama series, Mr. Corman.
Gordon-Levitt portrays a musician who never made it big and becomes a fifth grade teacher in the clip released on Thursday.
The actor's Josh Corman character deals with anxiety, loneliness and self-doubt, constantly thinking back on the choices he wished he had made. Mr. Corman's ex-fiance has also moved out and his high school friend moved in.
Mr. Corman will have to find a way to work through his problems and try his best to live life to the fullest. The series also features reality-bending sequences as Mr. Corman's imagination runs wild.
Gordon-Levitt additionally created, directed, wrote and executive produced Mr. Corman, which is coming to Apple TV+ on Aug. 6. Two episodes will be released at launch, with new episodes then arriving every Friday.
