Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Duggar, have another baby girl on the way.

The 25-year-old television personality and Kendra Duggar announced the sex of their unborn third child Monday on Instagram.

Duggar and his wife married in September 2017 and have two children, son Garrett, 2, and daughter Addison, 13 months. The couple are expecting a second daughter.

"We are so excited to announce that our tiebreaker is a GIRL," the pair said on Instagram. "The boys are outnumbered now! We are already in love with her and cannot wait to meet her!!! #tiebreaker #itsagirl."

Duggar's sister Joy-Anna Duggar and sister-in-law Anna Duggar were among those to celebrate the news in the comments.

"YAYYYYYY!! So excited for yalllll!!" Joy-Anna Duggar wrote.

Duggar and Kendra Duggar announced in August that they are expecting their third child.

"We are so excited to announce that we have a tie-breaker coming in February. Baby #3 is on the way!" the couple said. "Life is full of surprises and we're thrilled that it is a sweet baby that surprises us this time!"

"Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison and we look forward to Addison's reaction to a life size baby doll," they added.

Duggar and his family came to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids & Counting and now star on Counting On. His sister Jinger Duggar gave birth to her second child, daughter Evangeline Jo, last week.