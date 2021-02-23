Joseph Duggar is a dad of three.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old television personality and his wife, Kendra Duggar, welcomed their third child, daughter Brooklyn Praise, on Friday.

Duggar and Kendra Duggar shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of themselves with their baby girl.

"We are so excited to introduce... Brooklyn Praise Duggar 7lbs. 3oz. 20 1/4in Born at 7:48pm 2/19/21," the couple captioned the post. "Feeling so grateful and blessed."

Anna Duggar, who is married to Duggar's brother Josh Duggar, was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

Duggar and Kendra Duggar married in September 2017 and have two other children, son Garrett, 2, and daughter Addison, 15 months. The couple announced in August that they were expecting their third child.

"We are so excited to announce that we have a tie-breaker coming in February. Baby #3 is on the way!" the pair said. "Life is full of surprises and we're thrilled that it is a sweet baby that surprises us this time!"

Duggar and Kendra Duggar said in November that they were expecting a baby girl.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"We are already in love with her and cannot wait to meet her!!!" the couple said.

Duggar is the son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who have 19 children. The family came to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids & Counting and now star on Counting On.

Duggar's sister Jessa Duggar is expecting her fourth child with her husband, Ben Seewald, after experiencing a miscarriage. His sister Jinger Duggar welcomed her second child, daughter Evangeline, with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, in November.