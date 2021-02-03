Singer-songwriter Jordin Sparks -- who wore an exotic bird costume -- was eliminated from The Masked Dancer on Fox Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comedian Craig Robinson hosts the show, while Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale serve as judges.

Previously eliminated celebrities include Jersey Shore alum Vinny Guadagnino, singer-songwriter Brian McKnight, activist/author Elizabeth Smart, rapper/actor Ice-T and TV personality Bill Nye the Science Guy.

Jeong is also a judge on The Masked Singer.

Green competed on Season 4 of that show, but ultimately lost out to LeAnn Rimes.