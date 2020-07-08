Fast & Furious star Jordana Brewster has filed for divorce from her husband Andrew Form after 13 years of marriage.Brewster filed for divorce in Los Angeles on July 1 according to court records obtained by People magazine.Today also confirmed that Brewster filed for divorce.Brewster, 40, and Form, 48, met on the set of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. Brewster starred in the film while Form was a producer on the project.The pair became husband and wife in May 2007 and share two sons, Julian, 6, and Rowan, 4. The actress had both children via surrogate.Form co-founded the Platinum Dunes production company with Michael Bay and Brad Fuller in 2001.Brewster is best known for starring as Mia in the Fast & Furious series. She will return in the next entry titled F9, which is set to hit theaters on April 2, 2021.