Jordan Vogt-Roberts will direct a live-action film based on the Gundam franchise.

Netflix confirmed Monday that Vogt-Roberts will direct the project for Legendary.

IGN said Brian K. Vaughan will write the screenplay and serve as an executive producer. Cale Boyter will oversee the project for Legendary and the original Gundam studio, Sunrise.

The new movie will stream on Netflix except in China, where Legendary will distribute the film.

Gundam is a sci-fi franchise featuring the titular Gundam, giant robots, or mecha, which are controlled by human pilots. The franchise got its start with the anime series Mobile Suit Gundam, which premiered in 1979.

The Gundam franchise has grown to include TV series, films, manga and video games, along with an industry of plastic model kits known as Gunpla.

Vogt-Roberts is known for directing the 2017 film Kong: Skull Island. He will also direct a live-action film based on the Metal Gear Solid video game series.