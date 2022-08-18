Universal Studios Hollywood announced new Jordan Peele attractions at Halloween Horror Nights on Thursday. The Halloween attraction opens Sept. 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Halloween, Universal's tram tour becomes the "Terror Tram" which drops guests off in horror-themed experiences on the studio lot. This year's terror tram will include Peele's Us and Nope.

In Us, a group of doppelgangers from below the earth called The Tethered return for revenge. The Terror Tram will feature Tethered approaching park guests.

Guests will also get to visit Jupiter's Claim, which opened at Universal Studios in July as a permanent attraction. Jupiter's Claim is the western theme park run by Ricky Park (Steven Yeun) in Nope.

Halloween Horror Nights also features haunted houses. New attractions include The Weeknd's "After Hours Nightmares." "The Horrors of Blumhouse" is updated to include The Black Phone and Freaky.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space returns to Halloween Horror Nights, along with additional mazes inspired by Halloween, classic Universal Monsters, La Llorona, and original entries "Scarecrow: The Reaping" and "Universal Horror Hotel."

Three designated scare zones throughout the park will feature themed performers startling guests as they walk to and from other attractions. Chainsaw clowns, murderous sideshow acts and more La Llorona await.