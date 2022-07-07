Universal Studios Hollywood announced Thursday that a set from the upcoming film Nope will join the park as a permanent attraction. Jupiter's Claim will be one of the stops the Studio Tour visits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Peele wrote and directed Nope. The film is in theaters July 22.

"I remember visiting Universal Studios when I was 12 years old and being mesmerized," Peele said in a statement. "That experience reinforced my passion and drive to someday join in on the meta-magic of 'backlot life.'"

Jupiter's Claim will appear at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 22. After filming, the set was disassembled and reassembled on the Universal Studios Hollywood lot.

Production Designer Ruth DeJong designed Jupiter's Claim. Jupiter's Claim joins sets from War of the Worlds, Back to the Future and Psycho on the studio tour, but is the first time a set has joined the tour the day its film opened.

Peele has kept plot details about Nope vague in the film's trailers. He previously made Get Out and Us with Universal and produced the 2021 Candyman sequel.

Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun star in Nope.