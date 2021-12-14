Jordan Fisher is going to be a dad.

The 27-year-old singer and actor is expecting his first child, a son, with his wife, Ellie Fisher.

Fisher shared the news in a video Tuesday on Instagram. The video shows Ellie Fisher surprising Fisher by hiding her pregnancy test in his jacket pocket and the couple telling their friends and family they're having a boy.

"and the journey begins... we can't wait to meet you," Fisher captioned the post.

Singers JoJo and Joshua Robert Colley and actress Jenna Ushkowitz were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG ITS A BOY OMG!!!!" JoJo wrote.

"NO WAY!!!! CONGARTS YOU TWO!!! Literally going to be the best parents!" Colley added.

"Congrats congrats congrats!!!!!" Ushkowitz said.

Fisher and Ellie Fisher married in November 2020. Fisher marked their one-year wedding anniversary with a post on Instagram in November.

"9 years of friendship... 4 years of dating... 1 year of marriage. i love you so much, ellie fisher. thank you for being my person. here's to the next infinite years," Fisher said.

Fisher played Holden on Liv and Maddie and John Ambrose McClaren in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. He also starred on Broadway in Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen.