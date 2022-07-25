Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell gave her first full-length public concert since 2000 at this weekend's Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island.

The show was billed as Brandi Carlile and Friends, with appearances by musicians Phil and Tim Hanseroth, Celisse Henderson, Allison Russell, Jess Wolfe, Holly Laessig, Blake Mills, Taylor Goldsmith, Marcus Mumford and Wynonna Judd

But it turned out to be an event celebrating Mitchell, 78.

After a group sing-along of "Carey" and duets between Carlile and Mitchell of "A Case of You" and "Both Sides Now," Mitchell took over the stage, performing hits like "Big Yellow Taxi," "Amelia," "Help Me," "Shine," "Come in From the Cold" and "Love Potion No. 9."

"Even we don't know how we're going to top this weekend! Closing out with the Joni Jam was a bucket list item for all. Thank you folk fam!" the festival's Instagram page said Sunday.

Mitchell last appeared at the festival in 1969.

She was recently named MusiCares' Person of the Year and won a Grammy for Best Historical Album for Joni Mitchell Archives - Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) in April. She also was a Kennedy Center Honoree last year.

The artist has been keeping a low profile since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015.