"At that point, I genuinely wanted to go home. After my conversation with [Jill Chin], I went back to my room and I literally cried by myself," Jonathon revealed during a recent episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, referring to his argument with Jill in which she felt he had led her on.
"I was like, 'I just want to go home. Nobody is here for me anymore. It's time for me to leave.'"
Jonathon, who clearly had interest in Kat Izzo, said he "didn't realize that the opportunity with Kat was even there" after her fight with Dale Moss.
"I wasn't trying for Kat's rose; I wasn't trying for April's rose. I just wanted to enjoy my last night with the people I enjoy spending time with," Jonathon explained.
Jonathon packed his bags and was probably practicing his final words, but then April ended up giving her rose to Jonathon at the Rose Ceremony in a surprise twist that prevented his ouster.
"I didn't even try with April, like I wasn't trying for a rose. That night of the Rose Ceremony, [Leslie Fhima] had come and pulled me for a chat, and she was like, 'Hey can we talk?' and I'm like, 'That was random, but yeah, I guess so,'" Jonathon recalled.
Jonathon said his chat with Leslie was "super nice" and she was "being super reassuring" and "super sweet" to him.
"She was like, 'Are you going to go for anyone?' And I was like, 'No, tonight's my night. I'm going home and I'm just trying to enjoy it the best that I can,'" he said.
Jonathon said Leslie had expressed surprise that none of the younger ladies were pursuing him because he seemed like a catch. Leslie apparently admitted that she'd go for him if they were similar in age.
Jonathon shared how that conversation with Leslie was everything he needed in that moment.
"And then April also comes and pulls me for a chat and she's like, 'Hey, how's your night going? Leslie filled me in... How are you feeling? How are you doing?'" Jonathon shared.
The Bachelor 28 alum Lea Cayanan then stepped on the beach in Costa Rica hoping to find love.
Jonathon revealed that he and Lea were actually friends and had hung out prior to filming Bachelor in Paradise. He said they had hung out in group settings multiple times and he found her to be "hilarious" and "great."
Jonathon also acknowledged how he and Kat became good friends in Paradise and had "great banter and conversations."
"I was just trying to be there through a difficult situation with Dale," Jonathon said, adding how he wanted to make sure Kat was okay after her fight with Dale and "it wasn't anything deeper than that."
Jonathon explained how he didn't want to be Kat's second choice and he didn't exactly feel like himself in Paradise.
"I'm watching it back and I'm like, 'Wow, you were really just in your head,'" Jonathon lamented on the podcast.
In a preview of Bachelor in Paradise's next episode, Dale and Jonathon appear to get in a confrontation over Kat.
Prior to appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, Jonathon had competed on Jenn Tran's The Bachelorette season. He finished in third place on The Bachelorete's 21st season.