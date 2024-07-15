Jonathon introduced himself to Jenn in a hospital gown and dubbed himself "love sick." He told Jenn that he wanted her to get to know what's on the inside rather than the outside, and when he walked away from The Bachelorette star, Jenn caught a glimpse of his butt.
Jonathon called himself "cheeky," and Jenn joked to the cameras in shock, "If he's comfortable with his cheeks, I am too, I guess!"
Jonathon later unveiled his face to Jenn for the first time and she thought he was "hot."
Jonathon and Jenn had a serious conversation about how Jonathon was taking the show seriously and really wanted Jenn to get to know him on a deeper level, and he won himself a rose during the first Rose Ceremony of the season.
How far will Jonathon go on The Bachelorette, and will he eventually win Jenn's heart?
Until viewers find out what happens next between Jonathon and Jenn, let's learn some information about this mysterious suitor right now.
Jonathon began his job as a freelance UGC (user-generated content) creator and strategist in 2022. he boasts about his unmatched turn-around time and high degree of creativity in the projects he has taken on.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Jonathon specializes in short form video, photography, creative strategy, and video editing.
Jonathon has worked on campaigns in many industries including fitness, fashion, gaming, food and beverage, health and wellness, skincare, jewelry, and technology.
ThreadBeast, Razer Gaming, Bomani Cold Buzz, and Call Your Fam have been among the bachelor's clients.
Prior to working as a freelancer, he held down a position as creative director and producer at TheLAB for a little over one year, beginning in April 2023.
Jonathon didn't grow up in California
While Jonathon currently lives in Los Angeles, his Instagram bio says that he's originally from Kansas City, MO.
Jonathon also appears to be very family-oriented. He has many posts dedicated to his beloved mother, father and sister on Instagram.
ADVERTISEMENT
The bachelor is a self-proclaimed romantic who says, "I treat every girl the same way I would want to see my mother and sister treated."
Jonathon has proudly described himself as a "medium king."
Jonathon recently took to Instagram and explained how he wanted to create "a new category of kings called 'medium kings.'"
Jonathon quipped on his social media account, "We don't have the personality of short kings or the sex appeal of tall ones, we're just looking for girls that appreciate mid personality and average height! #staymedium."