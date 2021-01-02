Queer Eye star, hairdresser and author Jonathan Van Ness shared photos on Instagram Saturday from his romance with his new husband, Mark London.

"We went on a date in London, which turned into more dates whilst I was on comedy tour. At the end of that time I was taking my mom, aunt & friends on a mini break to Amsterdam. I wanted @marklondon to come with but, was it a bit intense to ask Mark to come after a couple weeks worth's of dates to come meet my mom & and friends on a mini break?" Van Ness explained.

"Maybe so, but something about Mark felt different and I'm quite sure he felt the same Here's some of my favorite moments together and here's to making many more. Thanks so much for your support and love for us!! Love y'all!! Note: that address is from a rental that we've been out of for months so leave those nice people who live there alone and thanks for all your heads up & concern!"

The gallery of images shows the couple touring Europe with family and friends, getting dressed up and partying, and spending quiet moments with their pets.

"Surprise we got married in the backyard of a house we rented over the summer with a socially distanced judge & a photographer," Van Ness tweeted Thursday. "Our parents watched over FaceTime. Love my Mark & we're so happy to share this news. Happy New Year!"