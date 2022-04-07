Fans of Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey can watch the actor in Broadchurch and other TV series and films.

The British actor, 33, plays Anthony Bridgerton in popular series Bridgerton, a Netflix period drama set in Regency-era London.

Bailey took center stage in Bridgerton Season 2, which focused on Anthony's search for a wife. The season broke the Netflix single-week record for most-viewed English-language TV series, with 251.7 million hours viewed in its first week of release.

Bridgerton was renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix in April. Until the series returns, fans can see more of Bailey in his earlier projects.

Here's five TV series and films featuring Jonathan Bailey:

'Leonardo'

The CBBC historical drama takes place in 15th century Florence, Italy, and stars Bailey as a teenage Leonardo da Vinci. The show follows da Vinci (Bailey) as he pursues his interests in painting and inventing.

Flora Spencer-Longhurst (The Bastard Executioner), Akemnji Ndifornyen (Famalam), Colin Ryan, Alistair McGowan (The Big Impression) and James Clyde also star.

Leonardo had a two-season run and is available to stream on Plex.

'Broadchurch'

The ITV crime drama is set in Broadchurch, a fictional town on the coast of Dorset, England. The series follows Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman), two detectives who investigate the murder of an 11-year-old boy.

Bailey plays Oliver "Olly" Stevens, a journalist and the nephew of Ellie (Colman), in the first two seasons. Jodie Whittaker, Andrew Buchan, Charlotte Beaumont, Arthur Darvill, Carolyn Pickles and Matthew Gravelle also star.

Broadchurch aired for three seasons and is available to stream via a PBS Masterpiece subscription on Amazon Prime Video.

'W1A'

The BBC Two mockumentary workplace comedy takes place at the BBC. The show is a followup to Twenty Twelve, which spoofed the organization of the 2021 London Summer Olympics.

John Morton (People Like Us) wrote and directed both Twenty Twelve and W1A. W1A features Twenty Twelve stars Hugh Bonneville, Jessica Hynes and David Tennant, along with Monica Dolan, Rufus Jones, Sarah Parish and Nina Sosanya.

Bailey joined W1A in Season 1 as Jack Patterson, the personal assistant of Anne Rampton (Parish), head of output at the BBC. Bailey appeared as a series regular in Seasons 2 and 3.

W1A is available to stream on Netflix.

'Crashing'

The Channel 4 comedy-drama is created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), who also has a starring role. The series follows six 20-somethings as they live together in a former hospital.

Bailey plays Sam, a sex-obsessed single who becomes close friends with Fred Patini (Amit Shah). Julie Dray, Louise Ford, Damien Molony and Adrian Scarborough also star.

Crashing consists of six episodes and is available to stream on Netflix.

'The Mercy'

The 2017 biopic explores the true story of Donald Crowhurst, a British businessman and amateur sailor who attempted to complete the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race in 1968.

The Mercy stars Colin Firth as Crowhurst and also features Rachel Weisz, David Thewlis and Ken Stott. The film is written by Scott Z. Burns and directed by James Marsh.

Bailey plays Ian Wheeler.

The Mercy premiered at BAFTA New York in 2017 and opened in theaters in February 2018. The film is available to stream on Crackle.