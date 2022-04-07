Fans of Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey can watch the actor in Broadchurch and other TV series and films.
ADVERTISEMENT
The British actor, 33, plays Anthony Bridgerton in popular series Bridgerton, a Netflix period drama set in Regency-era London.
Bailey took center stage in Bridgerton Season 2, which focused on Anthony's search for a wife. The season broke the Netflix single-week record for most-viewed English-language TV series, with 251.7 million hours viewed in its first week of release.
Bridgerton was renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix in April. Until the series returns, fans can see more of Bailey in his earlier projects.
Here's five TV series and films featuring Jonathan Bailey:
'Leonardo'
The CBBC historical drama takes place in 15th century Florence, Italy, and stars Bailey as a teenage Leonardo da Vinci. The show follows da Vinci (Bailey) as he pursues his interests in painting and inventing.
Flora Spencer-Longhurst (The Bastard Executioner), Akemnji Ndifornyen (Famalam), Colin Ryan, Alistair McGowan (The Big Impression) and James Clyde also star.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Leonardo had a two-season run and is available to stream on Plex.
'Broadchurch'
The ITV crime drama is set in Broadchurch, a fictional town on the coast of Dorset, England. The series follows Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman), two detectives who investigate the murder of an 11-year-old boy.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.