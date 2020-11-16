The Jonas Brothers revisit past holidays in a video for their song "I Need You Christmas."

The pop rock band, composed of brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas , released a lyric video for the song Monday featuring photos and home videos from their family holidays.

The video includes pictures of Kevin, Joe and Nick with their respective wives, Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra. It also features photos and videos from the brothers' childhood.

"Put together a little something from our old photos and home movies for the #INeedYouChristmas lyric video. Hope you like it," the band wrote on Instagram.

The Jonas Brothers released "I Need You Christmas" in October. In the song, the group looks back on happy Christmases of the past and sing about missing family and friends this year.

"I need you, Christmas / Friends by the fire to hold / Times have been lonely / And lately I just feel alone / I need you, Christmas / Family with nowhere to go / Angels on treetops and angels in the snow," Nick sings.

"I Need You Christmas" is the Jonas Brothers' first new song since "Five More Minutes," released in May. The group released its fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, in June 2019.

The Jonas Brothers appear in the new Netflix series Dash & Lily, which premiered last week. The band performs its holiday song "Like It's Christmas" in an episode of the show.