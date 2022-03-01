The Jonas Brothers have landed their own Las Vegas residency.

The Jonas Brothers will kick off Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas on June 3 and perform June 4, 9, 10 and 11. Tickets go on sale March 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

"Best way to kick off summer 2022?? With my brothers in Vegas," Nick Jonas tweeted.

The Jonas Brothers released their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, in June 2019. The group released three singles in 2021, "Leave Before You Love Me" with Marshmello, "Remember This" and "Who's in Your Head."

News of the Las Vegas residency follows the Jonas Brothers' Remember This tour, which wrapped up in October. The group released the docuseries Moments Between the Moments, which featured footage from the tour, in December.

Nick Jonas and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, welcomed their first child, a daughter, via surrogate in January.