Don't Look Up and Moneyball star Jonah Hill has announced he will not be promoting his upcoming projects for the near future because doing so gives him panic attacks.

"I have finished directing my second film, a documentary about me and my therapist which explores mental health in general called Stutz. The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I've learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film," Hill wrote in a statement Wednesday.

"Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events," he added.

"I am so grateful that the film will make its world premiere at a prestigious film festival this fall, and I can't wait to share it with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those struggling. However, you won't see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn't be acting true to myself or to the film."

He acknowledged he is "privileged" because he doesn't have to risk his job to focus on his mental health.

"With this letter and with Stutz, I'm hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly," Hill said.

"I hope the work will speak for itself and I'm grateful to my collaborators, my business partners and to all reading this for your understanding and support."

Central Park, Frozen and Book of Mormon actor Josh Gad commended Hill for speaking out about what he is going through.

"As someone who has dealt with anxiety most of my life, I applaud and thank Jonah Hill for his candor and openness in discussing this difficult topic," Gad tweeted Wednesday.

Hill, 38, is a two-time Oscar nominee famous for his roles in dozens of movies, including Superbad, the 21 Jump Street franchise and The Wolf of Wall Street.