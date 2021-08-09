Stewart, 58, and Davidson, 27, have organized NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and raise funds for 9/11 charities.
The show will take place Sept. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. EDT, with all proceeds to go to 9/11 charities.
"We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city's resilience," Stewart and Davidson said in a statement. "It's nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love."
Davidson's father was a firefighter who died in the Sept. 11 attacks, while Stewart is a longtime advocate for 9/11 victims.
NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration will require audience members to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. No cell phones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed in the door.
