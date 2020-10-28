Jon Stewart has signed a first-look deal with Apple TV+ and will launch a new current affairs series on the streaming service.

The new show will mark Stewart's return to television and covering current affairs after he hosted Comedy Central's The Daily Show for 17 years before exiting the program in 2015.

The multiple season, one-hour, single-issue series will explore topics that are a part of the national conversation, along with Stewart's advocacy work. A companion podcast will also be released to further discussion.

Stewart is hosting and executive producing the series through his Busboy Productions company. Stewart's longtime manager James Dixon is also executive producing along with Richard Plepler through his EDEN Productions.

Stewart's multi-year partnership with Apple includes a first-look deal on projects to be produced and developed for Apple TV+ through Busboy Productions.