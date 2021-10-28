Fox announced it ordered the animated series Grimsburg on Thursday. Jon Hamm voices the main character and executive produces.

Grimsburg is the name of the town to which detective Marvin Flute (Hamm) moves back. After solving cases involving cannibal clowns and midcentury armoires, Flute must face his family.

In Grimsburg, Flute has an ex-wife and estranged son. No additional voice casting was announced at this time.

Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel created Grimsburg. Bento Box Entertainment produces. The animation studio also produces Bob's Burgers and The Great North on Fox and Central Park on Apple TV+.

Hamm previously voiced Tony Stark in Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., Steve in Invincible, Mayor Webb in Bless the Harts and Herb Overkill in the movie Minions. In live-action, Hamm will next appear in Top Gun: Maverick, and will play investigative journalist Irwin Fletcher in Confess, Fletch.

Grimsburg premieres in 2023.