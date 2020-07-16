Jon Hamm is attached to an upcoming Fletch reboot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miramax confirmed in a press release Wednesday that Hamm, 49, will star in and produce a new film based on Gregory Mcdonald's Fletch mystery novels.

Hamm will play the title character, I.M. Fletcher, aka Fletch, an investigative reporter, in the reboot. Chevy Chase portrayed the character in the 1985 film Fletch and its 1989 sequel, Fletch Lives.

The new movie is written by Zev Borrow, with Greg Mottola (Superbad, Adventureland) to serve as director. Hamm will produce with Connie Tavel.

The Fletch reboot is based on the second book in the Fletch series, Confess. In the story, Fletch becomes a prime suspect in multiple murders and attempts to prove his innocence. He is also tasked with finding his fiancees stolen art collection.

"Fletch's duration over audiences -- whether told on paper or the big screen -- entertains every type of audience and we could not be more thrilled to see what twenty-first century twist these artists create," Miramax CEO Bill Block said.

"Producing this film with Jon has been a long-time dream of mine and with Zev and Greg on board to write and direct, I really believe that this will be an exciting and modern reimagining of this beloved character," Tavel added.

Hamm is known for playing Don Draper on the AMC series Mad Man. He recently appeared in the 2019 film Richard Jewell and will star with Tom Cruise in the upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick.