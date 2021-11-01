Singer and musician Jon Bon Jovi has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 59-year-old recording artist canceled an appearance and performance at a fan event Saturday in Miami Beach, Fla., after testing positive for the virus, Variety reported.

Jovi was to perform at a three-day, two-night event at Loews South Beach. Fans were already inside the venue Saturday when they were informed that Jovi would be unable to perform.

Jovi's rep confirmed Sunday to CNN that the singer tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating. Jovi doesn't have any future public events scheduled at this time.

Jovi's rep told Fox News that the singer is "feeling fine."

"I can confirm he's tested positive and that he's fully vaccinated and feeling fine," the rep said.

Jovi is the founder and frontman of the rock band Bon Jovi. Bon Jovi keyboardist Dave Bryan tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020.