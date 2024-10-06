Joker: Folie i Deux is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $40 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Wild Robot with $18.7 million, followed by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at No. 3 with $10.3 million, Transformers One at No. 4 with $5.4 million and Speak No Evil at No. 5 with $2.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Sam and Colby at No. 6 with $1.8 million, White Bird at No. 7 with $1.53 million, Deadpool & Wolverine at No. 8 with $1.52 million, The Substance at No. 9 with $1.3 million and Megalopolis at No. 10 with $1.1 million.