Joker: Folie i Deux is coming to Max next week.

Max announced in a press release Friday that the film will start streaming on its service Dec. 13. The movie will also have its network premiere Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. EST on HBO.

Joker: Folie i Deux is a sequel to the 2019 film Joker. The movies are inspired by DC Comics characters and are both directed by Todd Phillips.

In the sequel, Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role of Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker, now in custody at Arkham State Hospital as he awaits trial for his crimes.

"While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him," an official synopsis reads.

Lady Gaga also stars as Harleen "Lee" Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn, a fellow patient at Arkham and Arthur's love interest.

Other cast members include Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Zazie Beetz.

Joker: Folie i Deux opened in theaters in October. Lady Gaga released the album Harlequin to coincide with the film's release.