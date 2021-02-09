JoJo Siwa introduced her girlfriend, Kylie, to fans while celebrating their one-month anniversary as a couple.

The 17-year-old dancer and YouTube personality went Instagram official with Kylie on Monday after coming out as gay in January.

Siwa shared a slideshow of photos and videos with Kylie, including a picture of them holding hands and a video of them singing together in a car.

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend... and Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!" Siwa captioned the post.

"She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world," she said of Kylie. "And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!"

Kylie posted photos and videos with Siwa on her own account.

"fall in love with your best friend, guys. it's THE BEST feeling in the entire world. here's to one month with my favorite human :) i love you sharky," she wrote.

Siwa said in an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last week that she has "the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world" but did not name Kylie at the time.

While speaking to host Jimmy Fallon , Siwa said her girlfriend was "super encouraging" of her coming out.

Siwa hinted at her coming out in a TikTok video of herself dancing to Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" on Jan. 20 before sharing a photo of herself wearing a shirt reading "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." on Jan 22.

Siwa came to fame on the Lifetime reality series Dance Moms and has over 12 million subscribers on YouTube.