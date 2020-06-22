JoJo Fletcher recalls that "I love you" moment with Ben Higgins ahead of 'The Bachelor' recap episode
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/22/2020
JoJo Fletcher is being forced to relive exchanging professions of love with Ben Higgins before getting dumped on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, and a preview clip of Monday night's episode shows her reaction.
When Ben starred onThe Bachelor's 20th season in 2016, he told JoJo that he loved her during their overnight Fantasy Suite date, which was only a couple of days before he dumped her for winner Lauren Bushnell, who accepted a marriage proposal from Ben at the Final Rose Ceremony.
In a preview clip obtained byPeople of the next The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! broadcast, which will recap Ben's The Bachelor season in three hours, JoJo videochats with host Chris Harrison about the "I love you" exchange that went down in history.
"One of the more memorable moments in Bachelor history: Ben tells two women he loves them," Harrison says in the clip. "And I will never forget the look on your face. You have a terrible poker face."
"Oh, dear lordy," JoJo replies.
Prior to JoJo checking in with Harrison, a scene fromThe Bachelor showed JoJo telling Ben the following: "When I think about the future, there's not a doubt in my mind that I would want to spend it with you."
"I do, I do love you," she reportedly added. "And that's weird that I just said that, because I've been so terrified about saying that."
When Ben said "I love you" back to JoJo, her mouth dropped open and she seemed ecstatic.
JoJo probably thought she had won Ben's heart, but then Ben reportedly told the cameras, "I am in love with two women here -- I just didn't realize how hard this was going to get."
When Us Weekly recently asked Ben about telling both JoJo and Lauren that he loved them, Ben explained, "I don't know if 'regret' would be the right word because it's how I felt, which is messed up and not great when you break up and propose to someone in the same day."
"I wish I would've been wise enough -- I think there's some power in not saying too much," Ben added.
Ben told Us that he had expressed love for both women because he wanted them to know exactly how he was feeling in the moment. Ben admitted, however, it was "naive" of him to believe JoJo would want to hear that before getting dumped and leaving the show.
"I don't think it was the wisest thing to do," Ben admitted.
Ben got engaged to Lauren during the Season 20 finale of The Bachelor that aired in March 2016 and JoJo went on to star on The Bachelorette's twelfth season that same year.
JoJo ended her The Bachelorette edition engaged to sports commentator Jordan Rodgers, but Ben and Lauren split up in May 2017 after they appeared on a Bachelor spinoff called Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? on Freeform.
Following his breakup with Lauren, Ben announced he was in a new relationship in January 2018, but he waited several more weeks before revealing his girlfriend's identity and going Instagram official with Jess Clarke.
Ben, who lives in Denver, CO, proposed marriage to Jess in late March at her family's home in Tennessee, and the pair has since been self-isolating with each other amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.