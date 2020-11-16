Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir and actress Skai Jackson were eliminated during the Dancing with the Stars semi-finals in Los Angeles Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weir had been partnered with pro dancer Britt Stewart for Season 29 of the competition series. Jackson danced with Alan Bersten.

Going into next week's finals are actress Justina Machado, reality TV stars Nev Schulman and Kaitlyn Bristowe, and rapper Nelly.

A.J. McLean, Monica Aldama, Charles Oakley, Carole Baskin, Anne Heche, Jesse Metcalfe, Vernon Davis and Chrishell Stause previously got the boot this season.

Jeannie Mai quit earlier this month for medical reasons.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are the judges this season.

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown and her pro partner Alan Bersten won Season 28 in November.