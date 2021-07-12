Johnny Knoxville described some of the stunts that will be featured in his new film Jackass Forever while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which was guest hosted by Anthony Anderson.

Knoxville said on Sunday that he didn't have a trailer for Jackass Forever as he is still working on the film. The actor instead showcased photographs of stunts that will take place in the film.

Knoxville introduced photographs of stars Ehren McGhehey and Dark Shark trying to blow a tarantula into each other's helmet and Eric Manaka trying to light a fart underwater. Knoxville presented photos of himself being shot out of a cannon and being attacked by a bull.

"I had always heard that bulls love magic so I wanted to do a magic trick for the bull. And it turns out this bull absolutely hated magic," Knoxville joked about the photo, which shows him being flung into the air by the bull.

"I spent a weekend in the hospital after this with a broken wrist, broken rib and a concussion but the footage turned out great so it was a win-win," he continued.

Jackass Forever comes to theaters on Oct. 22.

Knoxville also challenged Guillermo Rodriguez to stick his hands into a set of mystery boxes that contained either tarantulas or tequila while being blindfolded.